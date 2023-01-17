Why Ashwini Choubey broke down during a press conference

Union minister of state (MoS) Ashwini Choubey couldn’t control his tears at a press conference in Patna on Monday while condoling the demise of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Kisan Morcha National Working Committee member Parshuram Chaturvedi.

Chaturvedi died of a heart attack on Monday during BJP’s ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ against the alleged police violence unleashed on protesting farmers in Bihar’s Buxar. "I just received news that my younger brother Parshuram Chaturvedi, who accompanied me in the hunger strike in support of farmers-related issues for the last three days in biting cold, died of a heart attack," news agency ANI quoted an emotional Choubey as saying.

Farmers in Buxar have been protesting for nearly three months over compensation for the acquisition of their land for the Chousa power plant. The Buxar MP also claimed that police remained “mute spectators” while miscreants tried to attack him twice in the last 24 hours in the city. He added that he had written to the deputy inspector general of police, the deputy superintendent of police and all the office bearers detailing the incident.

He alleged that the three persons held for attacking him were released due to pressure from influential figures. "I want to ask Nitish Kumar why the accused who were brought to the police station have not been arrested yet," he said. Choubey’s convoy also had to endure stone pelting on Thursday from the agitating farmers.

Earlier on Monday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait had visited Buxar and issued an ultimatum demanding a solution by January 20 and hinted at plans for a tractor yatra to be held on January 26.

The Nitish Kumar-led government has not made any statements on the issue yet while the BJP accused the state of police atrocity and “gunda raj”.

(With inputs from agencies)

