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Why big cities keep drawing India’s workforce

India’s large cities attract workers less because of economic dynamism and more due to the sheer advantage of their size

Published on: Jun 30, 2026 06:10 am IST
By Roshan Kishore, New Delhi
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Being an entrepreneur is more rewarding than being a paid employee in any of India’s 46 cities with population in excess of a million (2011 census) than in urban India as a whole. Such million plus cities may also be more attractive to migrant workers, especially in India’s blue-collar economy, because they offer more opportunities than smaller cities.

Much of the migration would not happen if opportunities were available in smaller towns. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)

Between these two facts—released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) as the first ever statistical insight on labour markets in India’s million-plus cities – lies an important and perhaps troubling inference: India’s large cities attract workers less because of economic dynamism and more because of the sheer advantage of their size. Much of the migration would not happen if opportunities were available in smaller towns. This also suggests a policy imperative for governments to incentivise growth of smaller cities.

In 2025, a self-employed individual earned 30,858 per month in a million-plus city, 34% more than what they would have earned for a similar type of work in all of urban India. The million-plus city premium was significantly smaller for regular salaried employees/casual labour, with respective monthly/daily earnings in million-plus cities and premium vis-à-vis all of urban India being 28,808/624 and 9.7%/13.5% respectively.

While the NSO press release highlights the fact that women-owned unincorporated proprietorships exceed 40% of total unincorporated proprietorships in Surat, Vadodra and Pune “highlighting strong female entrepreneurial participation in these cities”, the overall situation for women remains unfaovurable as far as entering the labour market is concerned. More than two-thirds of women not in labour force cited child care/ personal commitments in home-making as the reason for not doing so.

To be sure, the headline findings are likely to hide significant divergence among cities as the list includes cities as different as Patna and Delhi. The NSO had not released the report at the time of filing this story.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Roshan Kishore

Roshan Kishore is the Data and Political Economy Editor at Hindustan Times. His weekly column for HT Premium Terms of Trade appears every Friday.

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