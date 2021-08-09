Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Why Bills added to agenda?’ asks Kharge in Rajya Sabha

“Is everyone all-knowing? We came prepared to discuss the four Bills listed in the business. How do we have a discussion when the government adds Bills suddenly to the agenda?” asked Kharge
By Malavika Murali
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at the government on Monday for adding the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the Supplementary list of Business, alleging that this is the government’s way of ensuring hasty passage of Bills. In protest, Congress members walked out of Rajya Sabha.

“Is everyone all-knowing? We came prepared to discuss the four Bills listed in the business. How do we have a discussion when the government adds Bills suddenly to the agenda?” asked Kharge.

He added that the Opposition has been demanding discussion on Pegasus, inflation and the farm laws, but the government is not allowing discussion on the issues.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien also objected to the inclusion of the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Monday’s Supplementary list of Business. The TMC MP demanded an explanation from the government on how 30 Bills have been passed without discussion.

He added that only 11% of the Bills passed have been scrutinised by the Parliamentary review committee and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not answered any questions on the floor of the House.

Responding to the objections from the leaders of the Opposition, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi said the Bills brought in the supplementary list were circulated in advance

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and asserted that the Bill does not forgo our sovereign right of collecting taxes.

The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is a money Bill, which means the Rajya Sabha cannot seek any amendments. The House can discuss and return the Bill to the Lok Sabha.

In the monsoon session of the Parliament which commenced on July 19 and is scheduled to conclude on August 13, 18 Bills have been introduced by the government. 10 of these have been passed in both the Houses.

