Why can’t Modi-Shah duo break narcotics syndicate in Gujarat, asks Congress

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The Congress on Tuesday questioned why PM Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were unable to stop the drug supply and break the narcotics syndicate in Gujarat. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

The Congress on Tuesday questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were unable to stop the drug supply and break the narcotics syndicate in Gujarat, a day after the Directorate of Revenue and Intelligence seized 3,000 kg of Afghan heroine worth nearly 21,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra Port.

“The fact is, Gujarat has witnessed and has become one of the favourite destinations (of drug smuggling), which is unfortunate. Gujarat has become a safe haven. Why is Mr Modi, the Prime Minister of India, who is from Gujarat, Mr. Amit Shah, who is the Home Minister of India, also from Gujarat unable to control this, unable to break into the drug syndicate?” said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

He also questioned why the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) does not have a full-fledged Director General for the last 18 months. “These are questions we all need answers to,” said the Congress leader.

HT reported how the consignment, originating from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan was shipped to Gujarat on September 13-14 via Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port and was hidden inside the containers of semi-processed Afghan talc, imported by a firm based in Andhra Pradesh.

