'Why can't we go toll-free till Jan?' Supreme Court calls for closure of 9 plazas in Delhi to check pollution

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the closure or shifting of nine toll plazas in order to ease congestion in Delhi's border areas, amid the hearing on air pollution. The decision was taken to ease traffic congestion in Delhi's border areas.(ANI Video Grab)

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant, asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take a decision within a week on closing nine of its toll plazas for the time being, PTI news agency reported.

“Why can't the officials says that till January, there will be no toll plaza?” the CJI questioned.

Delivering the order, also asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to consider the possibility of shifting nine toll collection booths run by the MCD.

Such booths can be shifted to such locations which can be manned by the NHAI, Justice Surya Kant said, according to Live Law. The CJI added that part of the toll collected from these can be “diverted to the MCD to compensate the…temporary loss.”

The bench had been apprised of the issue of traffic congestion at the MCD toll plaza between Delhi and Gurgaon, raising concerns that the long queues of vehicles there add to the pollution level in the Capital.