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Why Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped BRICS gala dinner hosted by PM Modi in Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping's decision not to attend the BRICS gala dinner became a source of intrigue and curiosity.

Updated on: Sep 13, 2026, 08:10:39 IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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Chinese President Xi Jinping skipped a gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for leaders of the BRICS nations and other partner countries attending the summit in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi (via REUITERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi (via REUITERS)

Apart from Xi, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also a notable absentee at the high dinner table, news agency PTI reported, quoting sources. The Prince left for the UAE right after attending the BRICS Summit during the day.

So while the reason for the Abu Dhabi Crown's absence was known in advance, the Chinese President's decision not to attend the dinner became a source of intrigue and curiosity.

Why did Xi Jinping skip the BRICS gala dinner?

Deep Dive

What are the reasons speculated for Xi Jinping's absence at the BRICS gala dinner?

The precise reason for Xi Jinping's absence remains unclear, but a source suggested he returned to his hotel to rest after a long journey to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit.

Who were the notable leaders that attended the BRICS gala dinner?

Leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and several Indian Union ministers and chief ministers attended the BRICS gala dinner, despite the absence of Xi Jinping and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.

What dishes were served at the BRICS gala dinner?

The menu included starters like Khandvi Mille-Feuille and Khumb Galouti, main courses such as Paneer Lababdar and Millet Pulao, and desserts like Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni.
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The reason for the absence of the Chinese President Xi Jinping was not immediately known as there was no official statement on the issue, either from the Chinese side or even the Indian government. But a source quoted by PTI suggested that Xi had returned to his hotel to rest.

While Xi gave the gala dinner a miss, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other BRICS leaders attended. Union ministers and the chief ministers of several states were also present on the occasion.

The Union ministers who attended the dinner included home minister Amit Shah, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, commerce minister Piyush Goyal, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chief ministers such as Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal’s Suvendu Adhikari, and Assam’s Himanta Biswa Sarma also attended the dinner.

The Union ministers and chief ministers travelled in two buses from the Parliament House to the dinner venue at Bharat Mandapam.

What was on gala dinner menu

The menu of the gala dinner included khandvi mille-feuille, khumb galouti, paneer lababdar, gucchi marmik, carrot-bean poriyal and millet pulao.

The dessert menu included Old Delhi fruit cream with jalebi and shahtoot phirni.

India is hosting the BRICS Summit on September 12-13, and it is being attended by the leaders of the 11 member countries and 10 partner countries, besides some international organisations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

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