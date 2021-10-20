Why court mentions Rhea, Showik Chakraborty in order denying Aryan Khan's bail

The special NDPS court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmum Dhamecha in connection with the cruise rave party. In its detailed order, the court laid out the reasons why it has denied bail to the accused. The cases of Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty were mentioned in the order.

The order referred to additional solicitor general Anil Singh's argument that Showik Chakraborty was also not in possession of drugs when the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested him. But the Bombay high court said that Showik appeared to be an important link in the chain of drug dealers. "He was in touch with different dealers. He had monetary transactions with them. Disclosure by each of them has led to the discovery of the involvement of others. Hence it is not desirable to release the applicant on bail at this stage," the order said citing the high court's past verdict regarding Showik.

"...As held in the case of Shwoik Chakraborty, since accused are part of the conspiracy, each of them is liable for the entire quantity of drugs seized. Case of each accused can not be segregated from each other and can not be considered in isolation," the court said commenting on the present case of Aryan Khan. No drugs were found on Aryan Khan, but the court in its verdict stated that his case is not separate from the others who were arrested with drugs in their possession.

The order then mentioned Rhea Chakraborty's case and said, "In the authority od Rhea Chakraborty (supra), it has been made clear that all offences under NDPS Act are non-bailable...Jurisdiction to grant bail is circumscribed by the provisions of Section 37 of the NDPS Act which can be granted in the case when there are reasonable grounds to believe that accused is not guilty of such offence and that he is not likely to commit any offence while on bail."

Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested last year in connection with the drug angle of Sushant Singh Rajput's death. They were accused of procuring drugs for Sushant. They got bail after spending months in jail. Their arrest last year brought Bollywood on NCB's radar as the agency questioned many Bollywood personalities in the last year.