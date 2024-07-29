Why did SC launch a ‘special Lok Adalat’ today? How long will it last?

In a historic move, the Supreme Court began a special Lok Adalat on Monday to facilitate amicable dispute resolutions. For the first time, media cameras were allowed inside the courtrooms. Supreme Court began its first-ever special Lok Adalat to bring down the backlog of cases pending.(ANI)

The week-long special Lok Adalat, marking 75 years of the Supreme Court, aims to “facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases” with “elements of settlement.”

In a statement released on Monday, the Supreme Court announced, “To assist members of the bar, litigants, and all stakeholders, the Registry of the Supreme Court of India has set up separate, dedicated video conference (VC) links for the Special Lok Adalat in Courts Nos. 1 to 7 for the week of July 29 – August 2, 2024.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court issued an order regarding the special Lok Adalat.(Supreme Court)

“From today until Friday, we will have the Supreme Court Lok Adalat with the first seven benches participating. If lawyers have cases suitable for the Lok Adalat, please present them,” the Chief Justice of India said at the start of the day's proceedings.

What is a Lok Adalat?

Lok Adalats are alternative dispute resolution mechanisms designed to resolve disputes amicably and include both cases pending in court and those at the pre-litigation stage. Established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, Lok Adalats are a crucial part of the judicial system, aimed at expediting and encouraging amicable settlements.

According to the Supreme Court, Lok Adalats play a key role in the country's judicial framework by enhancing alternative dispute resolution methods. The court noted that cases with potential for settlement – such as matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition issues, compensation claims, and service and labor matters – pending before the apex court will be addressed to ensure swift resolution.

What kind of cases are listed in Lok Adalats?

Cases with settlement elements—such as matrimonial and property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition issues, compensation claims, and service and labour matters—that are pending before the Supreme Court will be addressed in the special Lok Adalat to ensure their prompt resolution.

Currently, the Supreme Court registry has identified over 2,200 cases for listing over five days starting July 29. Seven courts have been specifically designated to conduct the Special Lok Adalat.

What did CJI say about special Lok Adalat?

In a video message posted on the court's website, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud mentioned, "From July 29 to August 3, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities the Supreme Court is holding to mark the 75th anniversary of its establishment."

He further emphasied that judges dedicated to the cause of justice are deeply concerned about the extensive backlog of cases.

“The Lok Adalat represents a very informal, technology-based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens in a purely voluntary, consensual manner,” he said.

"Therefore, on behalf of all my colleagues and the staff of the Supreme Court, I urge all citizens with cases before the Supreme Court, as well as lawyers and advocates on record, to take advantage of this opportunity to resolve their cases quickly and in a manner acceptable to all parties involved," Justice Chandrachud said.