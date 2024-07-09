Panchkula gears up for special lok adalats from July 29

The Supreme Court will hold a special lok adalat from July 29 to August 3, Rajesh Yadav, chief judicial magistrate (CJM)-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Panchkula, shared on Monday. The services of mediators/consultants will be utilised to explore the possibilities of settlement between the parties during the pre-lok adalat sittings. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Litigants whose cases are pending in the apex court may contact the nearest DLSA if they wish to get their cases fixed before the special lok adalat. Further, pre-concilatory sittings be also held through online mode and for this purpose, notices will be served upon the parties whose cases are identified for settlement through process serving agencies.

The services of mediators/consultants will be utilised to explore the possibilities of settlement between the parties during the pre-lok adalat sittings. Video conferencing facility for pre-lok adalat sitting through virtual/hybrid mode has also been provided to litigants so that they can appear through video conferencing facility if they wish.

Besides, paralegal volunteers will be roped in for publicity of the special lok adalat. A special help desk has been set up at District Court, Panchkula, in connection with this.

Paralegal volunteers are also holding camps at bus stand, Sector 5, and railway station in connection with this campaign. Teams of panel advocates and paralegal volunteers have been formed to visit the local addresses of the litigants.

ADC-cum-nodal officer, DLSA, Panchkula, has been requested to instruct the gram panchayats through BDPO, Panchkula, for wide publicity during this campaign, and to cooperate with paralegal volunteers and panel advocates.