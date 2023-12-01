Why did the Election Commission change Mizoram election result date to December 4?

The Election Commission on Friday changed the date of counting of votes in Mizoram to December 4. The poll announced its decision in an official notification.

Here's why the date of vote counting was changed

An elderly voter being assisted on his arrival to cast his vote for the Mizoram assembly elections, at a polling station, in Aizawl. (ANI )

Counting of votes to all assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram were scheduled to be held on Dec 3.

However, in an official statement on Friday, the Election Commission said that it received “several representations from various quarters" in Mizoram requesting for a revision of counting of votes on Dec 3. “The Commission has received several representations from various quarters requesting for change in date of counting from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to some other week day, on the ground that 3rd December, 2023 being Sunday a special significance for the people of Mizoram,” it said in a statement.

The commission further said that taking these “representations” into consideration it decided for a revision in the vote counting date. “The Commission, having considered these representations, has decided to revise the date of counting for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Mizoram from 3rd December, 2023 (Sunday) to 4th December, 2023 (Monday),” the Election Commission said.

Initially, the election commission adhered to December 3 as the designated day for counting votes in Mizoram, along with other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana. However, various prominent political parties, civil society organisations, and others had requested the election commission to reconsider the counting date due to its coincidence with Sunday, which is also a day when church programs take place.

Madhup Vyas, the chief electoral officer of Mizoram, had informed PTI that the counting of votes does not require the participation of the general public. However, this decision was changed later.

The elections for the 40-member Mizoram assembly took place on November 7, with a turnout of over 80 percent from the 8.57 lakh eligible voters.

(With inputs from agencies)

