'Why Hindus kept out...': Asaduddin Owaisi slams Uniform Civil Code

New Delhi: Reacting to the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code bill in Uttarakhand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi today said the proposed law is nothing but a "Hindu Code' applicable to all the communities. He claimed exemptions are being given to the Hindus and tribals in the bill. He also claimed that the code forces the Muslims to follow a different religion and culture, which is a violation of the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Sansad TV)

"The Uttarakhand UCC Bill is nothing but a Hindu Code applicable for all. Firstly, Hindu undivided family has not been touched. Why? If you want a uniform law for succession and inheritance, why are Hindus kept out of it? Can a law be uniform if it doesn’t apply to the majority of your state?" he wrote on X.

He said there has been chatter about bigamy, halala, live-in relationships rules in the UCC but no one is talking about the fact that the Hindu Undivided Family has been excluded.

Owaisi said it can't be called uniform if the tribals are excluded from the code.

"There are other constitutional and legal issues. Why have tribals been excluded? Can it be uniform if one community is exempt," he said.

The AIMIM leader said the code forces the Muslims to follow the culture of other religions.

"Next, there is the question of fundamental rights. I have a right to practice my religion and culture, this Bill forces me to follow a different religion and culture. In our religion, inheritance and marriage are part of religious practice, it is a violation of Articles 25 & 29 to force us to follow a different system," he said.

Owaisi said the bill can only be enacted by the Parliament as it contradicts the Shariah Act, Hindu Marriage Act, SMA, ISA.

" A voluntary UCC already exists in the form of SMA, ISA, JJA, DVA, etc. Why make it mandatory when Ambedkar himself didn’t call it mandatory?"

Owaisi also slammed chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for tabling the bill, saying the state's finances are in doldrums.

"No one is asking why this was needed. According to the CM, his state faced losses of 1000 crore due to floods. 17000 hectares of agricultural land was submerged and crop losses were estimated to be over ₹2 crore. Uttarakhand’s finances are in doldrums, so Dhami feels the need to table this," he added.

In its 2022 manifesto for Uttarakhand polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party had promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

The proposed law seeks to replace the religious personal laws that govern marriages, relationships, inheritance etc.