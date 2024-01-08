Why HNLC’s threat to withdraw from peace talks will impact Meghalaya

Shillong: The Hynñiewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) is a product of a 1992 split in the Hynñiewtrep Achik Liberation Council (HALC), the first militant indigenous tribal rebel outfit in Meghalaya. The HALC split due to inter-tribal antagonisms leading to the formation of the HNLC and the Achik Matgrik Liberation Army (AMLA). In the erstwhile HALC, the Hynñiewtreps represented the Khasi and Jaiñtia tribes and the Achiks represented the Garos in the common fight against the Dkhars or ‘non-indigenous’ people. The HNLC was proscribed on November 16, 2000.

An important objective of the HNLC is to transform Meghalaya as a separate province exclusively for the indigenous Khasi and Jaiñtia tribes and free it from ‘nonindigenous domination’. Another objective is to fight against the growing presence of Dkhars or 'outsiders', as the HNLC feels that Khasi youth are deprived of the fruits of development in the state.

The top leadership of the outfit is believed to be based in the capital of Bangladeshi, Dhaka. Some of HNLC's camps are located in the same country, mostly in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region. At present, the Commander-in-chief Boby Marweiñ is the group’s chairman while Saiñkupar Nongtraw is its general secretary and spokesperson.

Founding Chairman Julius Dorphang surrendered to government agencies on July 24, 2007. This surrender was reportedly a result of internal differences within the organisation. A group of HNLC cadres was also sent by the outfit's leadership in Bangladesh to eliminate Dorphang. An October 30, 2007, encounter in a locality in Shillong led to the killing of five cadres of the group.

Known to have close links and nexus with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland — Issak Muivah (NSCN-IM), the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT), the HNLC primarily operates in the Khasi and Jaiñtia hills of Meghalaya. A number of its activities ranging from extortion, to kidnapping for ransom, to assassinations, and lately the use of improvised explosive devices have been reported from the capital city of Shillong as well as other parts of the Khasi and Jaiñtia hills region.

According to state government data, the HNLC was suspected to be responsible for at least five of the seven Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts that occurred in Meghalaya between February 2018 and January 2022. The exact cause of the final two IED detonations is yet unknown. No violent incident has been reported in the state since January 2022.

Significantly, on September 6, 2022, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed chargesheets at an NIA special court in Shillong against four HNLC terrorists — Marweiñ, Nongtraw, Marius Rynjah and Emmanuel Suchen, in connection with a blast that took place behind the staff quarters of Star Cement Factory Colony Lane in Meghalaya’s East Jaiñtia Hills on the 12th of December 2020, a little before 9 pm. Two people were injured in the blast.

According to the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), since March 6, 2000, when SATP started compiling data on insurgencies in the northeast, there have been a total of 52 HNLC-related fatalities in Meghalaya, including 30 HNLC cadres, 12 Security Force (SF) personnel and 10 civilians (data till August 10, 2023) — a majority were reported between 2000 and 2009. Chesterfield Thangkhiew, the faction’s founding general secretary, was killed in an encounter at his residence at Mawlai-Kynton Massar in Shillong on August 13, 2021.

Peace parlays

After receiving the Government of India’s nod, peace talks between the HNLC and the Meghalaya Government were initiated on March 11, 2022, with retired IPS officer AK Mishra, Advisor, North East, Union Ministry of Home Affairs representing the Centre and retired IAS officer Peter S. Dkhar interlocutor on behalf of the State, and Social Activist Sadon Blah acting as interlocutor for the HNLC.

After a series of informal parleys, for the first time in history, senior leaders of the HNLC led by vice chairman Manbhalang Jyrwa and political secretary Aristarwell Thongni, along with their personal security officers (PSOs) Storgy Lyngdoh and Raymond Lapang, on May 23, 2023, sat down for the tripartite talks to discuss on forward towards an amicable settlement.

While the outfit demanded general amnesty for its leaders and cadres, the state government maintained that the matter was under consideration with the Union government. In fact, on August 8, 2023, in a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma discussed the ongoing peace talks with the HNLC among a range of other issues. During the meeting, Sangma apprised the PM that a formal dialogue with the outfit was underway, and the state government was optimistic that the peace process would reach a successful conclusion.

The general amnesty demanded includes the withdrawal of all cases against the cadres, including a case against four top HNLC leaders who have been charge-sheeted by the NIA. The general amnesty will pave the way for the peace negotiations to move forward.

However, on December 31, 2023, the HNLC chose to withdraw from the ongoing tri-partite peace parleys between it and the Central and State governments with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to AK Mishra, Advisor (MHA, Northeast), HNLC expressed the organisation’s regret over the inability to reach a consensus during the peace negotiations. The letter was signed by Boby Marweiñ the outfit’s chairman-cum-C-in-C and Saiñkupar Nongtraw the general secretary-cum-spokesperson.

“This decision has been made due to the unfortunate circumstance that our general demands have not been met. Furthermore, we have concerns that if these fundamental issues remain unaddressed, our political demands will also be dismissed,” the letter shared with the press stated, adding, “It is with a heavy heart that we witness the peace process reaching such a critical point. Nevertheless, we feel compelled to persist in our armed struggle.”

In a detailed press release, signed by Boby Marweiñ the chairman-cum-C-in-C and Saiñkupar Nongtraw the general secretary-cum-spokesperson, the HNLC outlined five primary demands crucial for the success of the peace process. Regrettably, only two out of these five demands were reportedly granted by the government. The granted demands include the establishment of a safe passage for central leaders and the proposal for authorized representatives to facilitate communication during negotiations.

However, the denial of other critical demands, including the removal of the ban on HNLC, the withdrawal of pending cases against leaders and cadres, and the release of individuals associated with HNLC currently in jail has led to the organization’s withdrawal.

Nongtraw emphasised the government’s double standards, citing pressure to attend formal talks and summon notices issued at both central and state levels, contrary to assurances given during the peace process.

Expressing deep regret over the failure of peace talks, the HNLC hinted at potential consequences, stating, “If the government continues to disregard our voices at the negotiation table, resorting to violence becomes the only option on the battlefield.”

The organisation called for a shift from waiting and patience to “relentless aggression,” asserting that the time for meaningful dialogue is contingent on the government understanding the language of action rather than peace.

The HNLC leader stated, “We would like to express our appreciation to the intermediaries representing both sides, as well as the non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the people who have supported us in initiating these talks. However, it is regrettable that the government has not given due consideration to our concerns. We deeply lament the failure of the peace talks,” adding, “While we have demonstrated flexibility by engaging in discussions within the framework of the Indian constitution, it is the government that remains rigid in its stance. Such an attitude and policy will only exacerbate the situation moving forward.”

Sounding alarm bells, Nongtraw said, “If the government continues to disregard our voices at the negotiation table, resorting to violence becomes the only option on the battlefield. We have to speak the language that the government understands - the government doesn't understand the language of peace, but rather the language of violence. Only then can we hope to engage in a meaningful dialogue, while emphasising, “The time of waiting and the era of patience are finally over; now is the moment to kick back and embrace relentless aggression.”

This is not the first instance that the outfit has threatened to withdraw from the ongoing tripartite peace talks, as earlier on August 12, 2023, the HNLC had threatened the same if attempts were made to impose terms on it. The outfit had asserted that it operated independently and was not subject to governmental authority. HNLC leaders who were in the state for peace talks had planned to visit and pay homage to their former leader, Thangkhiew, at his house in Mawlai at around 2 pm on August 13 as decided in consultation with his family. However, the state officials asked them to reschedule their visit to 8 am in the morning. The reason given by the state government is not known. Following this, Nongtraw issued a threat on his Facebook post on August 12, “The government’s decision has angered the HNLC. We are not the Meghalaya Police or State employees that the government can issue orders to. If this is the attitude, we will retract from the peace talks.”

People well versed on the subject are wary of the current threat as except for isolated criminal incidents, the HNLC has refrained from major disruptions to law and order in the state. Whispers are being heard that perhaps, this time the outfit means business.

With elections to the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council and the Lok Sabha around the bend, political parties are taking this threat cautiously even as some are urging the outfit to reconsider its decision.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appealed to the HNLC to reconsider its decision to withdraw from the tripartite peace talks for lasting peace to prevail in the state of Meghalaya.

Addressing the media, BJP national vice president and Meghalaya in-charge Dr Chuba Ao said, “We appeal to our militant organization to come forward and join the mainstream and attain peace.”

Chief spokesperson and former IPS officer M Kharkrang said the party is surprised at the HNLC’s sudden decision to withdraw itself from the peace talks with the government. According to him, it is not possible for the government at one stroke of a pen to drop all cases against the leaders and cadres of the outfit.

“If you have seen the statement…the main agenda of the HNLC is to drop all cases against the leaders and cadres of the outfit. I feel they should have waited as it is not easy for the government to just drop these cases especially if cases have been charge sheeted and are being trial in the courts as once cases are charge sheeted, it totally depends on the court. To say that the government at one stroke of a pen to drop all cases is not possible,” Kharkrang said, while underscoring, “At the same time, we also have to think about those victims of such cases, they may be your families or relatives, now if the government just to appease one side, drops all cases, what justice will you give to the victims of criminal cases.”

Calling it a hasty decision, the ex-cop who saw action during the height of militancy in Meghalaya said, “We are appealing to the HNLC to continue with the peace process and in a given situation, it is a give and take, you cannot make demands and expect all the demands to be met by the government. You have to look at the larger picture, not that just because one issue has not been settled it doesn’t mean you pull yourself out of the peace talks.”

Echoing similar sentiment, spokesperson of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) coalition government and cabinet minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday appealed to the proscribed outfit not to pull out of the ongoing peace talks.

Speaking to reporters, Lyngdoh said the government has only seen the HNLC’s statement conveying its decision to withdraw from the tripartite peace talks only in media reports but officially nothing has been communicated to the government as yet.

“So first, I would appeal to the HNLC not to pull out of the peace talks because a lot of grounds have been covered initially and we would hope that good sense will prevail and we should be able to return to the negotiating table,” he said.

On the HNLC’s demand for a general amnesty, Lyngdoh said, “Well, it certainly can be considered depending on the gravity of each of the cases registered but certainly yes, it should be and it will be considered.”

Referring to the NIA cases against the outfit, the spokesperson said, “See those are matters of details but in general the approach should be when you have peace talks it should not be to the detriment of any section and to the interest of only one section so it has to be reciprocal,” while asserting, “Based on the principle of reciprocity then only we can take a stand on matters of details but the general approach would be that has to be given and take.” EOM