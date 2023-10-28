Why India didn't vote in UN on Israel: 'Terrorism malignancy…deserve condemnation'

As India was one of the 44 countries that did not vote on United Nations' resolution on Israel calling for truce, it said the attack of October 7 was shocking and the perpetrators deserve condemnation. The Jordan-drafted resolution which was adopted by the UN did not mention Hamas. India's explanation to abstain from voting also skipped any mention of Hamas. India, however, supported Canada's proposal to amend the resolution and insert a paragraph condemning Hamas.

United Nations adopted the Jordan-drafted resolution on Israel calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza.(UN GA President Twitter)

India’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel, in Explanation of Vote, said in a world where differences and disputes should be resolved by dialogue, this august body should be deeply concerned at recourse to violence. "That too, when it happens on a scale and intensity that is an affront to basic human values,” the envoy said.

Violence as a means to achieve political objectives damages indiscriminately and does not pave the way for any durable solutions, Yojna Patel added.

“Terrorism is a malignancy and knows no borders, nationality or race. The world should not buy into any justification of terror acts. Let us keep aside differences, unite and adopt a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” she said adding that India is deeply concerned at the deteriorating security situation and the loss of civilian lives in the ongoing conflict.

“The escalation of hostilities in the region will only exacerbate the humanitarian crisis. It is necessary for all parties to display the utmost responsibility,” she said calling for immediate and unconditional release of the hostages.

"India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side in peace with Israel. For this, we urge the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations," India said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.