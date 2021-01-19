Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul

Ahead of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda trained his guns at the Congress leader and said that he should answer questions on why “time and again the Congress party surrenders to China” and why it has been “misleading” the farmers about the new farm laws.

In a series of tweets, Nadda took potshots at the Congress.

“Now that Mr. @RahulGandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today’s Press Conference,” Nadda tweeted.

He went on to say, “When will @RahulGandhi , his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kms, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?”

The BJP’s leader’s comments come in the wake of the Gandhi’s demand that the government should issue a clarification on the Chinese aggression in Ladakh and whether the Chinese forces continue to occupy Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control.

The BJP leader also brought up the issue of a MoU that was signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China. “Does @rahulgandhi have any intention to cancel the Congress Party MoU with China and their Communist Party? Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family? Or will their policies and practices continue to be dictated by Chinese money and MoU?,” Nadda tweeted.

The MoU referred to was allegedly signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008, and an alleged photograph of the signing was put out on social media last year. The BJP has also targeted the Congress for accepting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese government.

In a separate tweet Nadda targeted the Congress leader for trying to mislead the farmers by claiming that the recently passed farm laws benefit corporates.

“When will Congress stop provoking and misleading farmers of India? Why did UPA stall the Swaminathan Commission report for years and did not increase the MSP? Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress Governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?”

The BJP leader said Gandhi has been “spreading lies” that all APMC Mandis will be closed down. “…But wasn’t action against the APMC Act a part of Congress manifesto? Would that not have closed down mandis?” he said.

Following its opposition to the farm laws, the BJP has accused the Congress of double-speak on the issue. The BJP claims that the Congress in 2013–14 told its own state governments to denotify fruits and vegetables from the APMC and in its manifesto said it will repeal APMC act and make Agriculture produce free from market restrictions.

Nadda also took a swipe at Gandhi for attending jallikattu in Tamil Nadu earlier this month even as his party had supported the ban on the annual sport. “Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India’s culture and ethos?”

The BJP president also criticised Gandhi for not acknowledging the efforts of the scientists in coming up with a Covid-19 vaccine in a short span of time. He said, “Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to demotivate the nation in the spirited fight against COVID-19. Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn’t he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?”