IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
BJP national president JP Nadda. (PTI)
india news

Why is Congress misleading farmers, surrendering to China: Nadda to Rahul

The BJP has also targeted the Congress for accepting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese government
READ FULL STORY
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:47 PM IST

Ahead of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s press conference on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Jagat Prakash Nadda trained his guns at the Congress leader and said that he should answer questions on why “time and again the Congress party surrenders to China” and why it has been “misleading” the farmers about the new farm laws.

In a series of tweets, Nadda took potshots at the Congress.

“Now that Mr. @RahulGandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today’s Press Conference,” Nadda tweeted.

He went on to say, “When will @RahulGandhi , his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kms, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?”

The BJP’s leader’s comments come in the wake of the Gandhi’s demand that the government should issue a clarification on the Chinese aggression in Ladakh and whether the Chinese forces continue to occupy Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control.

The BJP leader also brought up the issue of a MoU that was signed between the Congress party and the Communist Party of China. “Does @rahulgandhi have any intention to cancel the Congress Party MoU with China and their Communist Party? Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family? Or will their policies and practices continue to be dictated by Chinese money and MoU?,” Nadda tweeted.

The MoU referred to was allegedly signed between the Congress and the Communist Party of China in 2008, and an alleged photograph of the signing was put out on social media last year. The BJP has also targeted the Congress for accepting donations for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) from the Chinese government.

In a separate tweet Nadda targeted the Congress leader for trying to mislead the farmers by claiming that the recently passed farm laws benefit corporates.

“When will Congress stop provoking and misleading farmers of India? Why did UPA stall the Swaminathan Commission report for years and did not increase the MSP? Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress Governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?”

The BJP leader said Gandhi has been “spreading lies” that all APMC Mandis will be closed down. “…But wasn’t action against the APMC Act a part of Congress manifesto? Would that not have closed down mandis?” he said.

Following its opposition to the farm laws, the BJP has accused the Congress of double-speak on the issue. The BJP claims that the Congress in 2013–14 told its own state governments to denotify fruits and vegetables from the APMC and in its manifesto said it will repeal APMC act and make Agriculture produce free from market restrictions.

Nadda also took a swipe at Gandhi for attending jallikattu in Tamil Nadu earlier this month even as his party had supported the ban on the annual sport. “Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India’s culture and ethos?”

The BJP president also criticised Gandhi for not acknowledging the efforts of the scientists in coming up with a Covid-19 vaccine in a short span of time. He said, “Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to demotivate the nation in the spirited fight against COVID-19. Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn’t he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. (HT ARCHIVE)
During earlier searches at 26 locations, including Delhi, Uttrakhand, Assam, Tripura and West Bengal, a total amount of Rs. 2.39 crore (approx) was recovered. (HT ARCHIVE)
india news

Railway officials bribery case: CBI recover 2.04 cr from Delhi hotel

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:06 PM IST
The agency had arrested Chief Administrative Officer MS Chauhan of NFR and other senior officials in the case involving a bribe amount of 1 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi ((Manvender Vashist/PTI))
A boatman wades through toxic foam floating on the river Yamuna at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi ((Manvender Vashist/PTI))
india news

'Habitual offender': Centre, Haryana blame Delhi for polluting Yamuna

By Abraham Thomas
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • This is the second time the apex court is suo moto examining pollution in river Yamuna.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region. (AFP PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
According to reports, the vaccine doses could have frozen due to malfunctioning of the cold chain storage at SMCH, the premier medical institution in Assam’s Barak Valley region. (AFP PHOTO) (Image used for representation).
india news

1000 doses of Covishield vaccine found frozen in Assam; probe ordered

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • Assam had received 221,500 doses of vaccines-201,500 of them Covishield and 20,000 Covaxin-of the total 380,000 doses needed to vaccinate 190,000 health workers in the first stage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan holds a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, during a vaccination campaign at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi, India, January 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
india news

India to start Covid-19 vaccine exports as soon as this week: Officials

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
That would pave the way for SII to begin supplies to the WHO-backed COVAX initiative aimed at fairly distributing Covid-19 shots across the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"There is no reason to sell this airport, but just to help the businessman. AAI has been giving crores of tax to the GoI," they said. In picture - Thiruvananthapuram airport.(Facebook/Trivandrum Airport)
"There is no reason to sell this airport, but just to help the businessman. AAI has been giving crores of tax to the GoI," they said. In picture - Thiruvananthapuram airport.(Facebook/Trivandrum Airport)
india news

Employees protest at Trivandrum airport against takeover by Adani Group

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:50 PM IST
The protest was held hours after the Adani Group signed concession agreements at Delhi on Tuesday with the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik at the video meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
Uttarakhand Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik at the video meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Green bonus, special Ayush zone in Uttarakhand’s wish list for Union Budget

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Uttarakhand's Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik said green bonus was a major demand of the state for conserving about 71% of its total area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
Supreme Court of India(PTI)
india news

'Past views by members cannot be ground to discredit a committee': SC

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:35 PM IST
  • The CJI was candid to admit that those appointed to a committee were free to express their views on the subject on which they have been called to consider.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers in Uttarakhand's Bazpur at a meeting to fine tune their protest.(HT PHOTO)
Farmers in Uttarakhand's Bazpur at a meeting to fine tune their protest.(HT PHOTO)
india news

3,000 farmers from Uttarakhand to drive their tractors to Delhi to join protest

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • The BKU said committee will tour US Nagar district to ensure farmers participation with their tractors in Delhi on Republic Day .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to answer questions shows he has no answers to give. (ANI Photo)
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to answer questions shows he has no answers to give. (ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi has preferred to run away rather than answer questions: Javadekar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • The BJP leader said the Congress is not interested in resolving the issues pertaining to the farmers and Gandhi’s media address a day before the government and the farmers’ meet shows that the party does not want the talks to be successful.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (ANI)
india news

Budget session: MPs to undergo Covid-19 test; arrangements made for families, staff

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:41 PM IST
RT-PCR tests will be conducted at the Parliament House on January 27-28 and arrangements for Covid-19 testing have also made for families, and staff members of the lawmakers
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(Reuters)
Covaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.(Reuters)
india news

Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors' president raises concern over Covaxin

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:24 PM IST
On January 3, India gave emergency use authorisation to two Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - both being manufactured in the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Kashmir: Families of 3 killed by security forces hold protest in Pulwama

By Ashiq Hussain
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:25 PM IST
The families have said that the boy was a class 11 student, Aijaz was pursuing graduation while Zubair was a skilled worker
READ FULL STORY
Close
The adult male rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam after it was tranquilized on Tuesday.(KNPTR)
The adult male rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam after it was tranquilized on Tuesday.(KNPTR)
india news

Rhino that strayed out of Kaziranga tranquilized, sent to Assam state zoo

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:15 PM IST
  • The rhino had moved out of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on January 16 at Jakahalabandha area of Kaliabor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is administering two vaccines as part of the first phase of Covid-19 immunisation covering roughly 30 million health care and other frontline workers.(AFP)
India is administering two vaccines as part of the first phase of Covid-19 immunisation covering roughly 30 million health care and other frontline workers.(AFP)
india news

Rajasthan seeks spot registration for beneficiaries due to glitches in CoWIN app

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 05:13 PM IST
The glitches in the CoWIN application have affected the vaccination drive in Rajasthan. The second day of the inoculation program saw 11,288 health workers of the 68.7% of targeted beneficiaries, which works out to 5 percentage points less than the first day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A clouded leopard caught on trap camera at Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary.(Meghalaya Forest Department)
A clouded leopard caught on trap camera at Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary.(Meghalaya Forest Department)
india news

Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary in Meghalaya is Northeast’s best protected area

By David Laitphlang
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
  • Biotic interference in Nongkhyllem Wildlife Sanctuary has been significantly reduced, zonation has been done in terms of core and buffer zones and it has a duly notified eco-sensitive zone
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP