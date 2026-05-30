'Why keep eye after something has happened': Cong questions PM on NEET leak probe

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's recent submission before the Supreme Court regarding his monitoring of the NEET-UG paper leak issue, questioning accountability for recurring examination irregularities.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, in context of the NEET-UG paper leak, raises questions on PM Modi's repeated delay in taking action only once an issue is faced(PTI)

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Speaking to ANI, Khera said paper leaks have continued despite previous controversies and questioned why intervention comes only after such incidents occur.

"Why does the Prime Minister start keeping an eye only after something has already happened?... Paper leaks are happening continuously; it happened in 2024 too, and even then, the Prime Minister didn't monitor it. Then it leaked again in 2026. So, whenever a paper leak happens now, will the Prime Minister resign? Take responsibility?" said Pawan Khera.

The Congress leader also questioned accountability within the Union government, taking aim at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Dharmendra Pradhan isn't being held accountable for anything anymore...The accountability for the past, Nehru ji's, is one thing. But whose is it for today? Ask that in 2047...Who will answer for those children whose futures have been ruined?," said Khera.

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{{^usCountry}} The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre -- Ministry of Education, to file a separate affidavit detailing the devising of a mechanism by which the process of conducting and concluding NEET examinations would be institutionalised by the NTA on a year-to-year basis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre -- Ministry of Education, to file a separate affidavit detailing the devising of a mechanism by which the process of conducting and concluding NEET examinations would be institutionalised by the NTA on a year-to-year basis. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said that the affidavit must explain how institutional memory and expertise would be developed within the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the deployment of specialised personnel and a broad-based composition of experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe said that the affidavit must explain how institutional memory and expertise would be developed within the National Testing Agency (NTA) through the deployment of specialised personnel and a broad-based composition of experts. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Court observed that the endeavour must be to ensure that the NTA "possesses the necessary physical as well as intellectual wherewithal to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the NEET examination controversies of 2024 and 2026". The affidavit has been directed to be filed within six weeks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Court observed that the endeavour must be to ensure that the NTA "possesses the necessary physical as well as intellectual wherewithal to prevent the recurrence of incidents such as the NEET examination controversies of 2024 and 2026". The affidavit has been directed to be filed within six weeks. {{/usCountry}}

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During the hearing, the Court noted the response (affidavits) filed by the NTA and the Chairman of the High Powered Committee, Dr K Radhakrishnan.

Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Court that “the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the issue.”

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