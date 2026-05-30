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'Why keep eye after something has happened': Cong questions PM on NEET leak probe

Khera questioned why the PM only takes action on an issue only once it has been faced, referring to the 2024 and 2026 NEET-UG paper leak

Published on: May 30, 2026 02:26 pm IST
ANI |
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Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's recent submission before the Supreme Court regarding his monitoring of the NEET-UG paper leak issue, questioning accountability for recurring examination irregularities.

Congress leader Pawan Khera, in context of the NEET-UG paper leak, raises questions on PM Modi's repeated delay in taking action only once an issue is faced(PTI)

Speaking to ANI, Khera said paper leaks have continued despite previous controversies and questioned why intervention comes only after such incidents occur.

"Why does the Prime Minister start keeping an eye only after something has already happened?... Paper leaks are happening continuously; it happened in 2024 too, and even then, the Prime Minister didn't monitor it. Then it leaked again in 2026. So, whenever a paper leak happens now, will the Prime Minister resign? Take responsibility?" said Pawan Khera.

The Congress leader also questioned accountability within the Union government, taking aim at Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"Dharmendra Pradhan isn't being held accountable for anything anymore...The accountability for the past, Nehru ji's, is one thing. But whose is it for today? Ask that in 2047...Who will answer for those children whose futures have been ruined?," said Khera.

During the hearing, the Court noted the response (affidavits) filed by the NTA and the Chairman of the High Powered Committee, Dr K Radhakrishnan.

Notably, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, informed the Court that “the Prime Minister himself is monitoring the issue.”

 
pawan khera neet paper leak
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