Why Lavlesh's mother crying, asks Congress leader; ‘Jinhone supari di thi…’

Reacting to the video of Lavlesh Tiwari's mother Asha crying on camera after Lavlesh was arrested for killing mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad in police custody, Congress leader Alka Lamba asked why she was crying as there is an 'atmosphere of celebration' in Uttar Pradesh. "The mother also knows that those who had given him (Lavlesh) the supari (contract to kill Ati and Ashraf) can now get him killed in an encounter. All evidence has to be destroyed," Alka Lamba tweeted.

Lavlesh's father said he was an addict and jobless.

In an unexpected turn of events, just two days after gangster Atiq Ahmad's son Asad was killed in a police encounter, Atiq was shot dead by three attackers in the police custody. The attackers posed as journalists and was very close to Atiq and Ashraf when the gangster brothers were giving statements to the media. The brothers were shot point blank from a close range and the attackers Lavlesh, Mohit aka Sunny and Arun Maurya were arrested. According to the FIR, they told police that they wanted to make a name for themselves and establish their identity by eliminating Atiq Ahmad's gang.

The police did not say anything on how the three got together in hatching the murder plan. What links these three killers is the statements of their family members that they had no connection with the families. As the emerging details only thicken the mystery behind this high-profile murder by three apparenly small-timers, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said, "So basically Ajay Bisht & @Uppolice found 3 men who very conveniently have “no family connections” to kill Atiq & his brother. That’s how all terrorist organisations recruit their hitmen btw."

Lavlesh's mother told the media that he was deeply religious and used to visit temples regularly, but was not in touch with the family. Lavlesh's father said his son was jobless and a drug addict.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.