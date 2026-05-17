Why Maharashtra asked Google to remove Uber, Ola, Rapido from App Stores

The Maharashtra government has tightened its noose around bike taxi services provided by online apps such as Ola, Uber and Rapido as the government maintains that bike taxis are not allowed to operate in the state.

Photo for representation(Representative image/Unsplash)

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In connection with this, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik early this week ordered the cyber crime department of the police to shut down unauthorised bike taxi apps of aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, and register cases against the owners of these firms, PTI reported.

Order issued, then put on hold

Maharashtra's cyber department on Friday served notices to Apple and Google ordering removal of Ola, Uber and Rapido apps from their app stores over illegal bike taxi operations.

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However, the plan as of Saturday was on hold, The Indian Express reported. The report quoted a senior official saying that authorities were looking for an alternative way to halt bike taxi operations while not impacting the the cab, auto and other services. “We are trying to work around a way to cease bike taxi operations without blocking all standalone ride-hailing apps,” the official was quoted as saying.

What the notice said

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{{^usCountry}} "It has been observed that certain app-based platforms are operating passenger transport services on a large scale through bike taxi operations without obtaining valid permissions, government approvals, or compliance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Transport Department and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act," the notice read, as per a report by NDTV. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been observed that certain app-based platforms are operating passenger transport services on a large scale through bike taxi operations without obtaining valid permissions, government approvals, or compliance with the rules and regulations prescribed by the Transport Department and the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act," the notice read, as per a report by NDTV. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "It has been reported that driver verification mechanisms, insurance protections, women's safety measures, and emergency response systems are highly inadequate. Further, the rash and negligent driving commonly associated with such bike taxi operations creates a substantial risk to public safety. Recently, a serious incident came to light wherein a bike taxi service operated through one of these applications allegedly resulted in the tragic death of a woman. A criminal case has been registered in this regard, and several similar cases have reportedly been registered across various parts of Maharashtra," the notice also said. What transport minister wrote to police {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It has been reported that driver verification mechanisms, insurance protections, women's safety measures, and emergency response systems are highly inadequate. Further, the rash and negligent driving commonly associated with such bike taxi operations creates a substantial risk to public safety. Recently, a serious incident came to light wherein a bike taxi service operated through one of these applications allegedly resulted in the tragic death of a woman. A criminal case has been registered in this regard, and several similar cases have reportedly been registered across various parts of Maharashtra," the notice also said. What transport minister wrote to police {{/usCountry}}

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Sarnaik wrote to the Additional Director General of Police (Cyber Crime) and copied to the Director General of Police, saying several unauthorised bike taxi services have been operating in the state without mandatory permissions.

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These apps are openly violating government rules while carrying out financial transactions, adversely affecting the livelihood of licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers, the minister was quoted as saying.

App-based bikes do not adhere to safety regulations, posing a serious threat to public safety, Sarnaik further added.

There are no adequate safeguards for passengers using these services, including driver verification, insurance cover, women's safety measures and emergency response systems, he said.

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The minister also mentioned an accident involving an unauthorised bike taxi in Mumbai's Bandra Link Road area on April 22 in which a woman died.

Unauthorised bike taxi apps linked to companies such as Ola, Uber and Rapido should be shut down immediately and strict legal action initiated against the app companies, drivers and operators under the Information Technology Act and Motor Vehicles Act, Sarnaik said.

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