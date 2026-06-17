Why Mumbai's water supply is under pressure this monsoon season and who will be hit

Mumbai has tightened water conservation measures as reservoir levels supplying the city continue to decline amid a delayed southwest monsoon. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced fresh restrictions on water use, saying the move is necessary to preserve drinking water supplies.

Mumbai water crisis: Image of Modak Sagar dam (HT)

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The civic body has imposed a 20% cut in water supply to industrial, commercial and sports establishments after water stock in the reservoirs supplying Mumbai dropped to 10.35% of total capacity. The restrictions came into effect on Wednesday.

Also read: BMC to cut water connections to swimming pools, construction sites

Why is Mumbai facing water cuts?

Mumbai's water crisis is primarily the result of a delayed monsoon and dwindling reserves in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city.

The city depends almost entirely on these reservoirs, which are replenished during the monsoon months. However, with rains arriving later than expected and inflows remaining below normal, water levels have fallen sharply ahead of the peak monsoon period.

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{{^usCountry}} As of Tuesday, the reservoirs collectively held 149,750 million litres (ML) of water — just 10.35% of their total storage capacity. The situation has worsened despite the BMC imposing a 10% water cut from May 15 as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As of Tuesday, the reservoirs collectively held 149,750 million litres (ML) of water — just 10.35% of their total storage capacity. The situation has worsened despite the BMC imposing a 10% water cut from May 15 as a precautionary measure. {{/usCountry}}

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HT infographic on Mumbai water crisis

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According to civic officials, the latest restrictions are aimed at ensuring that available water is prioritised for drinking and other essential needs while preventing wastage.

The concern extends beyond Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently directed officials to plan water usage carefully to ensure drinking water supplies remain available across Maharashtra until August 2027, highlighting concerns over rainfall uncertainty and water availability.

Also read: Take steps to ensure drinking water supply till August 2027: CM

Which reservoirs are running low?

Mumbai receives water from seven reservoirs located in and around the metropolitan region. Several of them are now under severe stress.

Current storage levels are:

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Vihar: 42.40%

Modak Sagar: 30.49%

Tulsi: 23.33%

Middle Vaitarna: 10.46%

Bhatsa: 9.64%

Tansa: 5.13%

Upper Vaitarna: 0%

The figures show that while some reservoirs still retain a portion of their capacity, others are nearing depletion. Upper Vaitarna has effectively run dry, while Tansa and Bhatsa — two major sources of water for the city — are at critically low levels.

Who will be affected by the latest restrictions?

For now, the BMC's measures are aimed largely at bulk and non-essential consumers rather than households.

Under the new rules:

Industrial and commercial establishments, including sports clubs, will face a 20% reduction in water supply.

Water connections to construction sites and swimming pools will be disconnected.

No new freshwater connections will be provided for construction projects until further notice.

Public toilets and urinals have been asked to source water through tankers and borewells.

Establishments have been directed to use wells, tube wells and borewells for non-potable purposes.

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The civic body has also prohibited the use of potable water for washing vehicles, watering gardens and cleaning roads or premises.

Also read: BMC to revive 350 open wells as water reserves dip

Could household water supply be affected?

At present, the BMC has not announced any reduction in water supply to residential areas. However, officials have indicated that stricter measures could be considered if reservoir levels continue to decline and monsoon rains fail to improve the situation.

Authorities are also exploring alternative sources. In neighbouring Navi Mumbai, officials have launched a plan to revive traditional open wells to reduce dependence on treated drinking water and strengthen preparedness in case rainfall remains below normal.

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For now, Mumbai's water situation hinges largely on how quickly and how much the monsoon replenishes its reservoirs in the coming weeks.

(With inputs from Faisal Malik and G Mohiuddin Jeddy)

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