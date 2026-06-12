MUMBAI: Mumbai has missed its date with the monsoon, one of its seven lakes has run dry, and citizens are struggling with a 10% water cut. With the city’s water reserves fast dipping – Mumbai has only 12.12% of its water stock left – the civic administration has decided to revive the 350 traditional open wells on municipal land. BMC to revive 350 open wells as water reserves dip

The directive, issued by municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Thursday to the assistant municipal commissioners of all 26 wards, is part of a precautionary strategy to manage water resources.

Chairing the monthly review meeting of various civic departments, Bhide instructed officials to immediately survey these wells, clean them, and make arrangements for rainwater recharge. The move comes amid fears of water scarcity if the monsoon continues to remain delayed in light of the El Nino climate phenomenon.

“We have instructed all wards to identify open wells and use the water for secondary purposes, and not for potable use. The water can be used for washing and gardening,” said Dileep Patil, hydraulic engineer, BMC.

“Open wells are different from borewells, tube wells and ring wells. Water already exists in open wells. However, they need to be cleaned of silt and garbage before the water can be extracted for use. The water can be used for secondary purposes by housing societies,” he added. Bhide told civic officials to work with housing societies and involve local corporators to encourage the use of well water wherever feasible.

Mumbai’s water reserves, although not as dire as they were last year and year before, are concerning. This was highlighted recently, when a city-wide water tanker strike disrupted supplies to housing societies, commercial establishments and construction sites, on day one of the agitation itself.

With municipal water supply falling short, large sections of Mumbai’s population depends on private water tankers, estimates to supply nearly 550 million litres of water a day across the city.

The directive on reviving 350 traditional open wells comes at a time when the seven lakes which supply drinking water to Mumbai are at critically low levels. According to BMC data released on Thursday, the combined water stock in the seven reservoirs is 175,465 million litres a day (MLD) against a total storage capacity of 1,447,363 MLD – 12.12% of capacity. While the figure is higher than the corresponding period last year and the year earlier, when storage was 9.80% and 5.64%, respectively, it remains a cause of concern.

Among the seven reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna has already run dry. Modak Sagar, one of Mumbai’s most important water sources, is at 32.4% of its capacity, while Bhatsa, Mumbai’s largest source of water, is at 11.33%.

Patil said the next few weeks will be crucial in determining whether additional water conservation measures become necessary. No decision has been taken to impose additional water cuts.

Concerns over lake levels have intensified amid forecasts of a weak monsoon across parts of Maharashtra this year. Despite the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai on June 9, and predicting light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, no rainfall was recorded in the catchment areas of the seven lakes.

The IMD said the delayed monsoon onset is due to unfavourable wind patterns and atmospheric conditions. After advancing into parts of south coastal Maharashtra and up to Solapur, its progress has slowed.

IMD Mumbai deputy director general Bikram Singh said weak wind flow and the absence of strong monsoon currents have restricted northward movement and models indicate little progress over the next three to four days.

Officials added that no active monsoon cloud bands are developing over Maharashtra and adjoining regions. Rainfall activity over Mumbai has remained isolated and below normal, while expected thunderstorm activity has largely failed to materialise.

With inputs from Osama Rawal