‘Why no action?’: Oppn continues attack on BJP over Dubey’s remarks on judiciary

Opposition party leaders have accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating a deliberate attack on India’s judiciary, following BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial remarks on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India, despite BJP president JP Nadda issuing a formal clarification disowning Dubey’s remark. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (PTI File Photo)

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “These MPs are repeat offenders… the outgoing BJP President’s clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody... (They) are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals”

“If the continued silence of the Prime Minister on these repeated attacks on the Indian Constitution is not tacitly supportive of them, why has no action been taken against these two MPs?” Ramesh added, referring to BJP MPs Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, both of whom recently made remarks about the judiciary.

Ramesh further said, “The outgoing BJP President is totally silent on equally unacceptable remarks on the judiciary that are continually made by one of its very distinguished appointees to a high constitutional position...This is entire political science reflecting itself as entire political hypocrisy.”

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra also took to X to condemn Dubey’s statement and the BJP’s response to it: “Remember - a pitbull does nothing without its master’s command. Glad entire country is watching the BJP proxy attacks on judiciary. Brazen attempt to browbeat bench. India’s lowest hour to be ruled by ignorant bullies.”

Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), said: “You people are tubelights… threatening court in such a way… do you know what is (Article) 142 (of the Constitution)?”

“You people are in power and you have become so radicalised that you are threatening the court of a religious war...Modi ji, if you don’t stop these people, the country will become weak. The country won’t forgive you, and tomorrow you won’t be in power,” he added.

Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D. Raja said, “BJP’s assault on judiciary is a direct attack on the Constitution. (These) are not aberrations. They are a part of the RSS-BJP’s systematic campaign to delegitimise the judiciary and dismantle constitutional checks on executive power.”

In a post on X, Raja also suggested that the BJP’s distancing itself from the comments was part of a calculated strategy. “This is a well-worn RSS playbook: deploy loyalists to attack institutions, then feign distance. Nadda’s denial has further exposed the BJP’s hypocrisy and how they are untruthful to the people.”

“These attacks are not about judicial overreach; they are about the RSS’s long-standing contempt for the Constitution.. They aim to discredit judicial review and eliminate any scrutiny of executive overreach,” he said.

“The BJP is increasingly making the Parliament redundant… now, the judiciary is being targeted. The RSS-BJP does not want institutions—it wants instruments of control... This is not governance; this is a sinister design for totalitarianism. It should be condemned in the strongest possible manner and resisted,” he added.

Udaiveer Singh of the Samajwadi Party said, “All these statements are to misguide the normal people of this country and Nishikant Dubey is a habitual offender...Unfortunately, this time he has used the name of the most neutral concerned person of his era, that is the Chief Justice of India.”

“This is a clear case of contempt of the Supreme Court and a very serious and strict action should be taken against him,” he added.

The controversy erupted following a post by Dubey on X, in which he said in Hindi: “Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye (If the Supreme Court is going to make the laws, then parliament might as well shut down).”

Later in an interview to news agency ANI, Dubey said, “Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country.”

His statements came as the Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, passed by Parliament earlier this month. During the hearing, the apex court raised concerns over several provisions of the Act, prompting the Centre to assure the court that it would not implement some aspects until the next hearing.

Disowning the remarks, Nadda on Saturday said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country.”

“These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with such statements nor does it ever support such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements,” Nadda added.

He further said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions.” Nadda called the judiciary ‘an integral part of our democracy and a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution’, further claiming he had taken internal steps: “I have instructed both of them and everyone else not to make such statements.”