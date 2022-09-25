Why resort razed, asks Uttarkhand woman's brother; 'To destroy evidence?'

The brother of the 19-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by the son of a suspended BJP leader for refusing to enter prostitution suspected the move of razing the resort where his sister used to work and said this might be an attempt to destroy evidence. A day after the woman's body was recovered from Chilla Canal in Rishikesh, her family members said they would not cremate her body until the full autopsy report comes. In the preliminary report, it has been revealed that the woman died due to drowning. The report also mentions blunt force trauma indicating that she was beaten up. Won't cremate body until final autopsy report comes: Family of Uttarakhand woman

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I am not satisfied with the provisional postmortem report. Her last rites will not be performed until we get the final detailed report," her father said, as quoted by news agency PTI. On the demolition of the Vanantara resort, her bother said, “It may be an attempt to destroy evidence.” 'Every resort employee called for probe': SIT chief on Uttarakhand teen murder

The resort where the woman used to work was razed after chief minister Pushkar Dhami gave the orders for the demolition. On Friday, resort owner Pulkit Aya, son of the suspended BJP leader, resort manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Angry locals set the resort - the remains after the demolition -- on fire.

The Uttarakhand teen murder case so far

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1. The 19-year-old woman was reportedly missing since September 18.

2. Apart from her parents, Pulkit Arya, the prime accused of the case, also filed a complaint with the police to mislead them.

3. Pulkit and two others were arrested on Friday.

4. Pulkit's father was suspended from the party.

5. The state government ordered demolition of the resort. Angry locals to the street to protest. The government set up an SIT to probe into the incident.

6. The body was recovered from the Chilla Canal on Saturday. The preliminary autopsy report said she died owing to drowning.

7. According to the preliminary probe, the incident followed a heated moment of an altercation between the accused and the woman. The accused were drunk at that time. They allegedly pushed the woman into the canal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. The reason for the altercation was reportedly known to many of the woman's friends. Pulkit Arya was allegedly pressurising the woman to provide 'special service' to customers which she did not agree to.

9. Some of the chats of the women went viral, according to which the guests would get the extra service for ₹10,000. The service would come in the name of spa treatment.

10. An employee of the resort said the woman had called him crying on September 17 and asked him to take her bags out of the resort. After that, she went missing.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.