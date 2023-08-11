Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Why Sikkim is pushing for generous maternity leaves

Why Sikkim is pushing for generous maternity leaves

ByAnika Arora Seth
Aug 11, 2023 12:11 AM IST

A look at the impact of Sikkim giving a full year of maternity leave to its employees

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that his government will give a full year of maternity leave and a month of paternity leave to its employees. The national law on maternity leaves – the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 – already entitles women to six months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave for their first two children and three months for subsequent children.

The provisions make Sikkim more progressive on paper than even several developed countries. (HT_PRINT)

An HT analysis shows that while these provisions make Sikkim more progressive on paper than even several developed countries as far as maternity leaves are concerned there is a specific context behind the announcement and its benefits might not reach a large part of the intended beneficiaries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
number theory
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP