Home / India News / Why Sikkim is pushing for generous maternity leaves

Why Sikkim is pushing for generous maternity leaves

ByAnika Arora Seth
Aug 11, 2023 12:11 AM IST

A look at the impact of Sikkim giving a full year of maternity leave to its employees

Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that his government will give a full year of maternity leave and a month of paternity leave to its employees. The national law on maternity leaves – the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 – already entitles women to six months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave for their first two children and three months for subsequent children.

The provisions make Sikkim more progressive on paper than even several developed countries. (HT_PRINT)
