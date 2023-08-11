Why Sikkim is pushing for generous maternity leaves
Aug 11, 2023 12:11 AM IST
A look at the impact of Sikkim giving a full year of maternity leave to its employees
Sikkim chief minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that his government will give a full year of maternity leave and a month of paternity leave to its employees. The national law on maternity leaves – the Maternity Benefit Act 1961 – already entitles women to six months, or 26 weeks, of paid maternity leave for their first two children and three months for subsequent children.
