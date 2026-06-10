Why Sushmita Dev quit Trinamool Congress? She says 'it's a long story'

Trinamool Congress leader Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned as Rajya Sabha MP, and said she also quit the Mamata Banerjee-led party, giving another jolt to the former West Bengal chief minister who is trying to save the ranks of her outfit after last month’s massive assembly election defeat at the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sushmita Dev became the second TMC MP from the upper house to quit the party.(PTI/ File)

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Dev became the second TMC MP from the upper house to quit the party after the resignation of veteran TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, who resigned, alleging “unbridled corruption” and “anarchical rule” of the party.

On being asked why she quit TMC, Sushmita Dev said it was a “long story”

"I have left Trinamool Congress. What prompted me to leave the party is a long story, and I don't think that in politics everything should be revealed. It's just that I don't want to be in a situation where I am in two boats at the same time.The kind of upbringing I have had, I can't stay in one party and serve the other,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Although she parted ways with Mamata, Dev refused to comment on her former leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although she parted ways with Mamata, Dev refused to comment on her former leader. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I will not comment on Mamata Didi. That's for sure," she said. Who is Sushmita Dev? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I will not comment on Mamata Didi. That's for sure," she said. Who is Sushmita Dev? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sushmita Dev is the former president of the All India Mahila Congress and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, which led her to resign from the Congress party and to join the TMC in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sushmita Dev is the former president of the All India Mahila Congress and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha election to BJP candidate Rajdeep Roy, which led her to resign from the Congress party and to join the TMC in 2021. {{/usCountry}}

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She also served as TMC's national spokesperson until her resignation.

After Sushmita Dev's resignation, pictures from her meeting with Assam chief minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in Delhi surfaced.

Mamata's fight to keep TMC together

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is facing the biggest challenge of her career, keeping her party intact after losing the state to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections.

In back-to-back internal jolts, Mamata Banerjee's position as the party's chief commander, who led the party in power for three straight terms, is under threat, with MLAs and MPs breaking ranks.

First MLA Ritabrata Banerjee staked claim as the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly with the support of 58 lawmakers last week, then a Member of Parliament (MP), Kakoli Ghosh, openly expressed the wish for splitting away with the support of 19 rebel MPs and supporting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

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Ray, among TMC's most recognisable faces in Parliament, announced his decision in Delhi hours before a meeting of the INDIA bloc, to be attended by former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In a statement, Ray cited what he described as rampant corruption in governance and the party organisation, and said public anger against the erstwhile TMC dispensation had reached alarming levels.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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