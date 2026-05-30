What caused CUET exam delay, making Opposition raise ‘educated PM’ need, mock ‘Vishwa Guru’ image?

A political controversy broke out after the National Testing Agency (NTA) said CUET-UG 2026 exam for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday, May 30.

Rahul Gandhi and Arvind Kejriwal were among the Opposition leaders who slammed PM Modi over the repeated issues with key exams in the country on Saturday (HT, X/AICC)

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The NTA, which recently faced questions over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, revised the timing to 4 pm for the Saturday Common University Entrance Test — a standardised national-level entrance exam in India conducted by NTA for students seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs across hundreds of central, state, and private universities.

Why was CUET exam delayed?

The CUET-UG 2026 for admissions into undergraduate degree programmes across India was delayed at some centres on Saturday due to a technical glitch, the NTA said.

NTA attributed the technical issue to the systems managed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate is disadvantaged,” the NTA said in a post on X, sharing the revised timings.

CUET delay leads to a political row

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{{^usCountry}} Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday led attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the delay in CUET exam, accusing him having "completely destroyed" the country's education system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday led attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the delay in CUET exam, accusing him having "completely destroyed" the country's education system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahul Gandhi said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahul Gandhi said the government has been unable to conduct even a single examination properly while making claims of being a "vishwaguru". {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "NEET, CBSE, SSC, and today, CUET. Four examinations. One crore students. Not a single one could be conducted honestly." {{/usCountry}}

NEET। CBSE। SSC। और आज CUET।



चार परीक्षाएँ। एक करोड़ बच्चे। एक भी ईमानदारी से नहीं हो पाई।



दावे "विश्वगुरु" के, मगर देश में एक परीक्षा नहीं करवा सकते - मोदी जी ने पूरी शिक्षा व्यवस्था तबाह कर दी है।



जिस पीढ़ी का भविष्य आप बर्बाद कर रहे हैं - वही पीढ़ी आपका हिसाब करेगी। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2026

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Gandhi's statement refers to the recent controversies surrounding key examinations in the country and the bodies conducting them. Most recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has faced questions over alleged discrepancies in the Class 12 board results, produced by a new evaluation method called On-Screen Marking (OSM) that has been criticised as being faulty.

Before CBSE Class 12 results, NEET (UG) - nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admission in undergraduate medical programmes.- had hit headlines over paper leak allegations which led to the cancellation of the May 3 exam.

"Claims of being a 'vishwaguru', but are unable to conduct even a single examination within the country -- Modi Ji has completely destroyed the entire education system," Gandhi said in his X post.

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"The very generation whose future you are ruining -- that same generation will hold you accountable," the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said, attacking the PM.

Kejriwal says 'country needs educated PM'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over disruptions in the CUET-UG 2026 and said the country “needs an educated PM”.

In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "The country needs an educated PM," while responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi highlighting difficulties faced by students at an examination centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

The country needs an educated PM https://t.co/Hq9dnAD6Vb — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 30, 2026

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In a self-made video later shared on his X handle, Kejriwal asked if Union government's decision to use Air Force vehicles for NEET re-exam will prevent paper leaks.

"Air Force ships will be used to prevent paper leaks in NEET. Will this stop paper leaks? How is our government talking like uneducated people? They don't even have the intention to stop paper leaks. The country's education system has completely fallen into the clutches of the mafia," Kejriwal said.

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He further added, "To fix this, everyone will have to come together and do something. It won't happen with just one person doing something alone."

"There are so many exam papers across the world, and nowhere, somehow, they are transported in Air Force bulletproof trucks... This government is only putting on a show. They are pretending to take action, but they have no real intention to fix the system. The leaks will continue," he added.

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