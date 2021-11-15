Widely publicise President’s preamble reading: Parl affairs sec tells I&B ministry

Parliamentary affairs secretary Gyanesh Kumar has written to the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) asking it to widely publicise the reading of the preamble by President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of the Constitution Day on November 26.

In a letter to the I&B secretary Apurva Chandra, Kumar said the event will be attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ministers, and Members of Parliament. The event will be shown on the Parliament’s Sansad TV, Doordarshan, and streamed via online portals.

“As you are aware, our country is celebrating 75 years of independence as Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav this year. In order to commemorate the day of the adoption of our Constitution on the occasion of Samvidhan Diwas (Constitution Day) is also being organised with Jan Bhagidhari on a mega scale,” wrote Kumar. HT has seen a copy of the letter.

The letter asked the I&B ministry to inform all attached offices about the reading of the preamble with the President, which can be done via readpreamble.nic.in. The preamble will be read in 23 languages including English. A quiz on the Constitution will also be organised.

It has also recommended that webinars and other activities may also be organised by the I&B ministry to mark the occasion.

“We are also developing another portal for ministries and departments to upload an action plan of activities to be undertaken by them and reports of the number of participants,” Kumar said in the letter.