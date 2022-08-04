Widespread, heavy rain expected in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu

Widespread and heavy rain is expected in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu on Thursday and Friday while thundershowers were likely in northwest India for the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IMD said a shear zone was running over the south peninsular India and it was likely to shift gradually northwards during the next three to four days. A cyclonic circulation was lying over west central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh-north Tami Nadu coasts in lower tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough is lying near its normal position.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorms/lightning were very likely in Lakshadweep on August 4; south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam from August 6 to 8 and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe from August 4 to 8.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorms/lightning were very likely in Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha from August 5 to 8; Madhya Pradesh from August 6 to 8; Marathwada on August 5 and 6; Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra till August 8.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning were very likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and eastern Rajasthan during the next five days.