Home / India News / Widespread, heavy rain likely over east and northeast India during next 5 days
india news

Widespread, heavy rain likely over east and northeast India during next 5 days

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 08:16 AM IST
A cloudy sky and a view of the Qutub Minar, at Mehrauli in New Delhi on Sunday, June 20. (Amal KS/HT photo)

Monsoon rains will be subdued over northwest, central and peninsular India but pick up over east and northeast India during the next seven days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Under the influence of lower level wind convergence of monsoonal easterly and southeasterly winds, widespread rainfall is very likely over north Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in these states.

Due to strengthening of moist southwesterly winds; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over northeast India during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya during the next five days; over Tripura, Mizoram on June 22 and 23; over Arunachal Pradesh on June 25.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

Further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during next one week, IMD said.

