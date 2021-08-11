Widespread, heavy rain likely over N-E for 4-5 days: IMD

Heavy and widespread rain is likely over northeastern states, east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand for the next 4-5 days while subdued rainfall is likely over northwest India, according to India Meteorological Department.

Eastern end of the monsoon trough continues running close to the foothills of the Himalayas while the western end is running north of its normal position. A cyclonic circulation is lying over Bihar and extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

Under the influence of these systems, current widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to continue over northeast and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over Assam & Meghalaya during August 10 and 13.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is likely to continue over East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during the next 4-5 days. Very heavy rain over Bihar is likely till Wednesday.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday and Thursday.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu and Kerala during the next five days with isolated heavy rain likely over Tamil Nadu during the next five days and over Kerala during the next two days. Subdued rainfall is likely over the rest of northwest India (Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan), adjoining central India and most parts of Peninsular India(outside Tamil Nadu and Kerala), including Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied by cloud to ground lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar today.