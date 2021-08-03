Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Widespread, heavy rain to continue over central, NW India till August 6

Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over parts of central and northwest India for the next 3-4 days, according to India Meteorological Department
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 08:32 AM IST
People hold umbrellas to protect themselves during rainfall, in New Delhi. (File photo)

There is a well marked low pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and its adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh which is likely to move westwards gradually during the next three days.

There is a well marked low pressure area over southwest Uttar Pradesh and its adjoining northwest Madhya Pradesh which is likely to move westwards gradually during the next three days.

The monsoon trough has shifted slightly north of its normal position. Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is very likely over Madhya Pradesh till August 6.

Isolated extremely heavy rain (over 20cm) is also likely over west Madhya Pradesh on August 3. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over East Rajasthan till August 6.

Scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Rajasthan during August 2 to 4. The current spell of scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity is very likely to continue over rest parts of north India with isolated heavy rain very likely over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh during the next five days. Isolated heavy rain is likely over Haryana during the next three days and Himachal Pradesh during August 4 and 5.

Reduced rainfall activity is likely to continue over Peninsular India and the adjoining east Central India, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the next 4-5 days.

