Widespread rain likely over east and central India for next 5 days

Widespread rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next 5 days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area is lying over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts. It is likely to move west, northwestward during the next two days. The western end of the monsoon trough continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and the eastern end is passing through Hardoi, Gaya, Jamshedpur, centre of low pressure area over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts and then southeastwards to eastcentral Bay of Bengal.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha during the next 5 days. Isolated heavy rain is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday, Telangana and Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha till August 20.

Isolated heavy rain is likely to continue over northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next 4-5 days. Subdued rainfall is very likely to continue over northwest India and Gujarat during the next 4 days.