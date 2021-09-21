Widespread rain likely over MP, east Rajasthan, Uttarakhand this week

Widespread rain is likely to continue over parts of central and northwest India particularly Uttarakhand this week, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A low pressure area is lying over southern parts of Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood. A cyclonic circulation is lying over east Rajasthan & neighbourhood and extends upto mid-tropospheric levels. The western part of the monsoon trough is lying south of its normal position and its eastern end is near its normal position. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh till September 25,and over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha till September 23 and Chhattisgarh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Konkan and Goa till today.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain is very likely over Uttarakhand till September 25. Widespread and heavy rain is likely to continue over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal today.

A cyclonic circulation likely to form over eastcentral and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move westnorthwestwards and reach Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26.