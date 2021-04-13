Widespread rain likely over western Himalayas till April 18

A Western Disturbance (WD) is likely to cause widespread rain over the Western Himalayan region till April 18, according to India Meteorological Department.

A fresh WD is likely to affect western Himalayan region between April 14 and 18 and the adjoining plains between April 15 and 18. It is very likely to cause, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over western Himalayan region and isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over adjoining plains during. Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad on April 15. Thunderstorm or duststorm at isolated places is also likely over west Rajasthan on April 15 and 16.

Also Read | Pre-monsoon rain deficiency hits states

A cyclonic circulation is lying over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood at lower levels. A trough (area of low pressure) is running from the cyclonic circulation to south Konkan. Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are very likely over Kerala and Mahe during April 12 to 18; scattered to fairly widespread over coastal and south Interior Karnataka till April 16; isolated to scattered rain over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal till April 18.