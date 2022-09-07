Widespread rain over central India in next 2-3 days: IMD

Widespread and heavy rain is likely over peninsular India particularly Telangana, coastal Karnataka, parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3 days followed by widespread rain over central India, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The monsoon trough is near its normal position.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood areas.

A north south trough is running from Chhattisgarh to cyclonic circulation over south interior Karnataka at lower levels.

Also Read: Widespread rainfall in east-central India in next 3-4 days: IMD

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over eastcentral Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over westcentral Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam till September 10; Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu Puducherry and Karaikal on September 7 and 8; Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over coastal Karnataka on September 8 and 9; North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana on September 7 and 9; south interior Karnataka on September 8. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala, Mahe and Coastal & south interior Karnataka today.

Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rain, thunderstorm/lightning very likely over on east Madhya Pradesh on September 8; Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha & Marathwada till September 11; Odisha, Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra till September 11; Gujarat, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch also till September 11.

Maharashtra till September 11; Gujarat, southwest Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch also till September 11.