Widespread rain, thunderstorms likely over NW, central and east India from Feb 3-5, warns IMD

The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 08:16 AM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A Western Disturbance is likely to bring widespread rains to northwest India, central and parts of east India this week.

An induced cyclonic circulation is lying over central Pakistan & adjoining West Rajasthan. These systems are likely to affect weather over northwest India and the Western Himalayan region from tonight. The confluence of southwesterlies in association with the Western Disturbance and lower level southeasterlies is very likely over the plains of northwest and adjoining areas of central India from February 3 to 5, IMD said in a statement on Monday.

Under the influence of these systems, scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain/snow with isolated thunderstorm, lightning and hail is very likely over Western Himalayan region from February 2 night to February 5. Heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on February 3 and 4 and over Himachal Pradesh on February 4.

Moderate rain or thundershowers with isolated lightning and hailstorm is also likely over plains of northwest India from February 3 to 5; over east Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on February 4 and 5.

“It will be an intense Western Disturbance which is likely to impact a very large area from northwest to east India. Rain and thunderstorms are likely in the entire stretch,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist, national weather forecasting centre.

