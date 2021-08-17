Wife booked for torturing alcoholic husband in Rajasthan

A 25-year-old woman has been booked for an attempt to murder for allegedly drugging and torturing her husband, in Rajasthan’s Churu district, police said on Tuesday. The husband is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Bikaner, officials said, adding that the woman accused him of abuse.

According to the police, on August 12, when the man, 32, returned home from work, he fell unconscious after his wife served him dinner allegedly laced with sedatives.

In his complaint, the victim said his wife covered his hands with polythene bags and tied electricity wires to his legs before subjecting him to electric shocks, said an official familiar with the matter.

“The victim alleged that he fell unconscious after dinner and woke up late at night due to the electric shocks,” said sub-inspector Manak Lal.

“Around 2 am, the woman called her in-laws and told them that her husband has been hospitalised after sustaining injuries due to the electric shocks,” the official added. Police said the victim has sustained burn injuries to his legs.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the victim is an alcoholic and allegedly subjected his wife to domestic abuse, said a police officer, adding that, “she decided to give him electric shocks to teach him a lesson”. “We have booked the woman under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code. A further probe is underway in the case,” a police official said.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON