Wife, class 9 daughter among four held for Assam businessman's murder

Assam police have arrested four people, including a woman and her teenage daughter, for the alleged murder of 38-year-old businessman Uttam Gogoi. Uttam Gogoi was allegedly murdered by his wife, Boby Gogoi.(X/@mishrag47)

Gogoi’s wife, Boby Sonowal Gogoi, and their daughter, a Class 9 student, initially told police that he had died of a stroke, according to an NDTV report. However, their version of events quickly came under suspicion. Uttam’s brother, who arrived at the house after being informed of the death, noticed an injury to the victim’s ear and a strangely placed open umbrella beside the body - details that contradicted the claim of a natural death.

Following a post-mortem and growing suspicion from family members, police launched a deeper investigation. As Northeast Now reported, the probe revealed that the mother and daughter had allegedly conspired to kill Gogoi and had enlisted the help of two local youths: Deepjyoti Buragohain and Gouranga Patra.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy confirmed the arrests and stated that the daughter had confessed to her involvement in the crime during questioning. The four accused were taken into custody at the Barbaruah police station and have been booked under murder charges. Investigators suspect that the killing may have been premeditated and that the daughter was in a relationship with one of the accused boys.

According to Pratidin Time, police believe that Boby Gogoi and her daughter hired the two youths as contract killers, allegedly offering them several lakh rupees and gold ornaments as payment for the murder. The exact motive remains under investigation, but police say there was a clear plan to eliminate Gogoi, and the crime was not impulsive.

The case has triggered outrage in the local community. Residents of Lahon Gaon gathered outside the police station demanding strict punishment for those responsible. Police said they are continuing to gather evidence and expect to file a formal chargesheet soon.