Wild tusker Arikomban roaming in TN's Cumbum East range tranquilised, to be translocated

A team of forest officials, who have been tracking the movement of the wild tusker Arikomban, located the elephant and tranquilised it early on Monday.

A team of 4 veterinary doctors have been monitoring the movement of the elephant and its health since the last few days. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Currently, efforts are on to translocate the tusker to a suitable habitat, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Climate Change and Forests, Tamil Nadu, Supriya Saha said on Monday.

The wild tusker, known for its love for rice and ration shop raids in Kerala, which was moving in the Cumbum forest range was tranquilised early on Monday. A team of 4 veterinary doctors have been monitoring the movement of the elephant and its health since the last few days.

Four teams of forest frontline personnel led by the Field Director, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) along with Deputy Director, Megamalai Division, Srivilliputhur Megamalai Tiger Reserve (SMTR) and the District Forest Officer, Theni, were monitoring the movement of the elephant.

"Arikomban the wild tusker was safely tranquilised in early hours today in Cumbum East Range by a team of Forest Veterinary Surgeons and Forest Department officials," Sahu said.

"The elephant is being translocated to a suitable habitat where the Tamil Nadu Forest Department will continue to monitor him #TNForest," she tweeted posting photos of the operation.

"Arikomban” translocated by the Kerala Forest department in the Periyar Tiger Reserve on April 29, entered the Tamil Nadu forest area on April 30.

The Additional Chief Secretary had recently visited Theni district and held discussions with the senior officials and Theni Collector R V Shajeevana on the preparedness of the field team.

