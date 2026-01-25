New Delhi, Wildlife activist Ajay Dubey has sought an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the Central Vigilance Commission into alleged violation of wildlife laws, financial irregularities and administrative lapses at the National Zoological Park in Delhi. Wildlife activist seeks CBI probe into irregularities at Delhi Zoo

In a representation to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Dubey flagged a series of incidents at the Delhi Zoo, including the killing of wildlife, the illegal felling of trees, and the misuse of public funds.

He claimed that the actions amounted to a violation of the Wildlife Act, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act.

There was no immediate reaction from the zoo authority.

Dubey alleged administrative negligence in the death of a jackal in November. Some jackals had escaped their enclosures, and one entered the enclosure of the Himalayan black bear, which allegedly mauled it to death. The remains of the jackal were disposed of without conducting the mandatory post-mortem examination, he claimed.

The activist, who alleged that unauthorised use of rat poison led to the deaths of protected species, including a chowsingha , also sought accountability for the deaths of other animals such as a rhinoceros, blackbuck and an elephant.

Dubey further claimed that more than 100 mature trees were felled within the zoo premises without statutory permission, despite the area being ecologically sensitive.

He said there was photographic and video evidence of this, but no action has been taken so far.

Raising concerns about some financial practices, the representation pointed to the existence of an organised "black ticketing" racket, where visitors were allowed entry through cash payments outside the official online system.

It also alleged irregularities in construction work and procurement through the government e-marketplace, claiming that funds were siphoned off through contractors.

The activist also accused the zoo administration of using daily wage workers for animal care as domestic help and drivers, and violating safety protocols by assigning untrained staff to handle animals.

He also sought criminal proceedings against those found responsible, stating that the matter pertains to public accountability and wildlife conservation.

