Wildlife activist writes to centre, demands inquiry into Delhi zoo irregularities

A wildlife activist has written to Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav, flagging multiple irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Zoo, calling for an immediate independent inquiry. In a letter, dated January 24, Ajay Dubey alleged illegal felling of nearly 100 trees last year, black marketing of tickets, and the deployment of multi-tasking staff (MTS) in animal enclosures without requisite training, calling for an inquiry. (HT file photo)

This comes just weeks after the National Zoo Workers’ Union alleged that a jackal, who escaped from and hid in a burrow in the Himalayan Black Bear’s enclosure, had been burnt alive as staff tried to catch it. While the zoo had denied this, an investigation into the allegations is on and a report is expected next week.

In the email letter, seen by HT, Dubey said the zoo is violating the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act (DPTA), and Central Zoo Authority (CZA) guidelines.

The zoo director, CZA and Union ministry did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

The email, which has also been sent to the CZA, alleged that a number of schedule-I animals (critically endangered species) have died recently, some of them possibly due to grave negligence on part of staff.

“There (appears to be) criminal negligence in sanitation — specifically the unauthorised use of rat poison — allegedly which led to the deaths of three Chowsingha (Four-horned Antelope). Similar accountability is sought for the deaths of an Indian Rhinoceros, Black Buck, and the African Elephant (Shankar).”

The current internal inquiry into the jackal’s death being carried out by a subordinate of the zoo director (joint director) is a clear conflict of interest, Dubey said, urging the ministry and the CZA “to order a time-bound investigation by an external agency and a suspension of the zoo director and other staff.”