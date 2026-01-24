Probe into Delhi zoo jackal death likely to end next week

The investigation in the alleged death of a jackal at the Delhi Zoo is likely to conclude next week, zoo director Sanjeet Kumar said on Friday, adding that CCTV footage of the last 30 days is being analysed and those accused of burning the animal are being questioned. It is alleged that chilli powder was sprayed into the burrow where the jackal had entered. (HT Archive)

“The inquiry is expected to be concluded by next week. We have asked to preserve all the available CCTV footage of the last 30 days (if available before that) and analysis is being done by the inquiry officer,” Kumar added.

Another official aware of the probe said all zoo staff members part of the beat and those accused of burning and removing the dead jackal have been interrogated.

On January 12, the National Zoo Workers’ Union – in a letter to the Union environment ministry and the central zoo authority (CZA) – alleged that one of the four jackals, which had earlier escaped their enclosures in November last year, had entered the Himalayan black bear’s enclosure. In an attempt to bring the animal out, zoo staff allegedly used chilli powder and then set fire inside the burrow, killing the animal.

“It is alleged that chilli powder was sprayed into the burrow and a fire was ignited inside it, resulting in extreme cruelty and unlawful killing of the animal,” the union had said.

The letter further mentioned that the death happened due to “mismanagement and negligence of the zoo staff” and sought inquiry regarding the same. The union also alleged that no formal post-mortem was conducted before the body was disposed off, highlighting violation of the zoo rules and the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The Delhi Zoo authority, however, had denied occurrence of such an incident. Consequently, an internal inquiry committee headed by the joint director was set up to probe the matter.