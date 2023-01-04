‘Will be 1st to join Yatra if...’, says BJP leader in a Twitter exchange

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday said he would definitely join the Bharat Jodo Yatra it is free from the members of the tukde-tukde gang, cow-slaughteres and those who question the existence of Lord Ram. Poonawalla's tweet came after Congress's Acharya Pramod extended the Bharat Jodo invitation to him after the BJP spokesperson wished him his birthday.

The interesting Twitter exchange took place on Wednesday as Acharya Pramod replied to Shehzad Poonawalla's birthday wish and wrote, "Come to Bharat Jodo Yatra some day."

"Swami ji, the day your Yatra is free from those who want India to be divided, supporters of Afzal Guru, those who compare Hindutva with the ISIS, those who slaughter cow, who question the existence of Shri Ram and advocate to bring back Article 370, will definitely join the yatra," the BJP spokesperson said.

Acharya Pramod asked Shehzad whether he did not have a television debate today morning to which the BJP leader said, "Yes, that's why I gave you the suggestion considering you not a Congressman, but an Indian. As soon as the country is free from the gang of opponents, I will be the first to join this yatra," Shehzad Poonawalla said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is presently in Uttar Pradesh after an eight-day break. On Tuesday, former R&AW chief AS Dulat, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the yatra. The yatra is scheuduled to end on January 30, after reaching Jammu and Kashmir on January 20.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.