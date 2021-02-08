'Will be here again with huge mandate': Mamata Banerjee defends state budget

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, defending the state budget presented by her last week in the absence of finance minister Amit Mitra as he is under medical supervision, asked what the problem is if the state budget is an advertisement for the upcoming elections. She further assured that the Trinamool Congress will be back in the state with a huge mandate.

"Some are saying that the state budget is advertisement ahead of polls. Even if it is an advertisement, what's the problem? Some are saying we are here for a few days. We will be here again with a huge mandate," the West Bengal chief minister said in the state Assembly, as reported by news agency ANI.

The TMC chief is at loggerheads with the BJP that is eyeing the eastern state in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Banerjee presented the vote on account on Friday and announced old age pension for all above the age of 60 years and widows aged over 18. The pension for both has been increased from ₹750 to ₹1,000 per month last year.

The state government has decided to make full contribution to the provident fund of the unorganized worker. The government has decided to waive off the beneficiary contribution to the subscription of provident fund. "Under Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojana, any enrolled unorganised worker can avail all the available benefits without spending a single rupee," as per the state budget.

In the backdrop of the major farmers' protest, the chief minister has also announced financial assistance to each farming family under the 'Krishak Bandhu Scheme' and the assured income under the scheme will be increased from ₹5,000 to ₹6,000. "We have again requested the Central Government to immediately release and distribute the financial assistance under the Kissan Nidhi Samman Yojana to all the farmers of the State," Banerjee said during her speech.

Free rations for those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic will continue after June 2021 with ₹1,500 crore earmarked for that. Many such ambitious schemes were announced by the TMC leader.

Opposition parties said the budget announced by the chief minister this year is a marketing gimmick to woo the votes in her favour. CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said it was "laughable" to see Banerjee announce her aspirational budget ahead of the expiration of her tenure, reported PTI.