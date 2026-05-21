'Will be taken to Tihar Jail the moment I land in Delhi': Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke

A parody page, which started off as satire following Chief Justice Surya Kant's remark, has now turned into a full-blown political outfit with several opposition leaders endorsing it.

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke.(X)

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Ever since Cockroach Janata Party was launched on the internet, it had gained substantial popularity in less than a week. The popularity can be gauged from the fact that the satirical outfit has left behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's following on Instagram.

In a recent interview, Abhijeet Dipke, the founder of the outfit, spoke of the reasons behind rising popularity, the agenda of the social media outfit, and also shared apprehensions of possible arrest upon arriving in India.

Also Read: X withholds CJP account in India, platform says done due to a ‘legal demand’

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{{^usCountry}} “Finally, we have come to know of our identity in this country that we are seen like cockroaches,” Dipke told The Red Mike in an interview. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Finally, we have come to know of our identity in this country that we are seen like cockroaches,” Dipke told The Red Mike in an interview. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking of Cockroach Janata Party overtaking BJP in terms of following on Instagram, he said, "I am not happy that we have more followers. What will happen with it? The issues remain the same." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking of Cockroach Janata Party overtaking BJP in terms of following on Instagram, he said, "I am not happy that we have more followers. What will happen with it? The issues remain the same." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Earlier in the day, the X account of Cockroach Janata Party was withheld in India. Dipke shared a photo of the pop up showing when opening the X account and wrote in the caption, “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier in the day, the X account of Cockroach Janata Party was withheld in India. Dipke shared a photo of the pop up showing when opening the X account and wrote in the caption, “As expected Cockroach Janta Party’s account has been withheld in India.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The founder of the satirical outfit also said he will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the Delhi airport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder of the satirical outfit also said he will be arrested as soon as he arrives at the Delhi airport. {{/usCountry}}

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"I feel that as soon as I land at Delhi airport, a convoy of Delhi Police will take me to Tihar Jail," Dipke said.

Also Read: ‘I too am a cockroach’: Oppn leaders endorse party, say it's ‘BJP vs CJP’. A look at names

Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old political communication strategist, is in the US after he recently graduated from Boston University in Public Relations.

Before moving to the US, he was known for his work in digital political messaging, narrative building, and online campaign strategy. He finished his undergraduate degree in journalism in Pune.

The satirical outfit born barely four days ago has now touched 12 million followers on Instagram, overtaking the BJP’s 8.7 million followers on the platform.

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The CJP has received support from several opposition leaders, incliding Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad, Akhilesh Yadav and others. Several comedians, celebrities and influencers too joined in support.

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