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‘Will beat you’: Sena (UBT) rebel MP loses cool, threatens reporter over question

Sanjay Dina Patil’s fresh outburst came hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut released a letter that he had written to Mumbai police commissioner

Published on: Jun 25, 2026 05:51 pm IST
By Saurabha Kulshreshtha, Mumbai
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Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, landed himself in the eye of another political firestorm on Thursday when he threatened and hurled expletives at journalists.

Sanjay Raut also demanded in his letter that the police file a case under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and arrest Sanjay Dina Patil. (Videograb)

Patil’s fresh outburst came hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut released a letter that he had written to Mumbai police commissioner, Deven Bharati, to demand that the police investigate his on-camera claims, where he allegedly boasted about killing five people in the past and threatened to bomb people who dared to protest against him.

Sanjay Raut also demanded in his letter that the police file a case under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and arrest Patil.

Asked about Sanjay Raut’s letter, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police would certainly look into it if someone was issuing threats.

A reporter also asked Patil also to comment on the letter against him.

“I told you that I would speak only for two minutes. Why are you asking again and again? I will forget that I am an MP. If you come for a reaction again, I will beat you. I am speaking this in front of the police and on camera. Go and show it to the (police) commissioner.” Patil, the North-East Mumbai MP, told reporters.

 
sanjay raut eknath shinde
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