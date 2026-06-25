‘Will beat you’: Sena (UBT) rebel MP loses cool, threatens reporter over question

Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Dina Patil, who recently crossed over to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, landed himself in the eye of another political firestorm on Thursday when he threatened and hurled expletives at journalists.

Sanjay Raut also demanded in his letter that the police file a case under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and arrest Sanjay Dina Patil. (Videograb)

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Patil’s fresh outburst came hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut released a letter that he had written to Mumbai police commissioner, Deven Bharati, to demand that the police investigate his on-camera claims, where he allegedly boasted about killing five people in the past and threatened to bomb people who dared to protest against him.

Sanjay Raut also demanded in his letter that the police file a case under the anti-terror law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and arrest Patil.

Asked about Sanjay Raut’s letter, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police would certainly look into it if someone was issuing threats.

A reporter also asked Patil also to comment on the letter against him.

“I told you that I would speak only for two minutes. Why are you asking again and again? I will forget that I am an MP. If you come for a reaction again, I will beat you. I am speaking this in front of the police and on camera. Go and show it to the (police) commissioner.” Patil, the North-East Mumbai MP, told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} As a fresh row erupted over the MP’s remarks, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde attempted damage control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As a fresh row erupted over the MP’s remarks, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde attempted damage control. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Shiv Sena chief said Patil phoned him and clarified that he didn’t intend to threaten any journalist. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Shiv Sena chief said Patil phoned him and clarified that he didn’t intend to threaten any journalist. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Sanjay Patil told me that he had no intention to insult or threaten the journalist and was ready to tender an apology. As far as the party is concerned, we did not support the wrong language with the journalist. We elected representatives and media work together,” said Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Sanjay Patil told me that he had no intention to insult or threaten the journalist and was ready to tender an apology. As far as the party is concerned, we did not support the wrong language with the journalist. We elected representatives and media work together,” said Shinde. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In his initial statement after joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, PTI said, Sanjay Patil told media persons that when his father Dina Patil (former Congress MLA) was attacked, they had killed five people, without elaborating further. The remark was apparently a response to Sanjay Raut’s call for “Operation Tudva” (bash up) following the exit of the six MPs when Raut used expletives against Patil. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his initial statement after joining the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Monday, PTI said, Sanjay Patil told media persons that when his father Dina Patil (former Congress MLA) was attacked, they had killed five people, without elaborating further. The remark was apparently a response to Sanjay Raut’s call for “Operation Tudva” (bash up) following the exit of the six MPs when Raut used expletives against Patil. {{/usCountry}}

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