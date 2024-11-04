Menu Explore
Will bring uniform civil code to Jharkhand, exempt tribal people: Amit Shah

ByVishal Kant
Nov 04, 2024 01:39 AM IST

Amit Shah announced BJP's plan for a UCC in Jharkhand, excluding tribals, and criticized the current government during the election manifesto launch.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will implement uniform civil code (UCC) in Jharkhand, if elected to power in the state, but will keep tribals out of its ambit, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday as he released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections in Ranchi.

Union home minister Amit Shah releases BJP’s Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) for the upcoming assembly elections, in Ranchi. (PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah releases BJP's Sankalp Patra (election manifesto) for the upcoming assembly elections, in Ranchi. (PTI)

“The Congress and the Opposition have been spreading rumours that the UCC would take away rights of the tribals. I would like to reiterate that the BJP will implement UCC in Jharkhand but keep all tribal rights and culture out of it,” he said.

