‘Will check his stars’: SC on compensation for astrologer who meets with an accident

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would want to “check the stars” of an astrologer who met with an accident. The top court was hearing a case on accident compensation.

“We are surprised that an astrologer has had an accident…We will check his stars,” the court said, according to tweets shared by multiple news outlets.

The identity of the astrologer and specific case details are not yet known.

While some Twitteratis had a good laugh over the Supreme Court's remark, others found it offensive.

“Supreme Lords can mock anyone on the basis of their profession but themselves. They should be barred from commenting which will not be a part of judgement. Time to rein in judiciary,” a Twitter user said.

“What! Are they humans, will they tell a doctor who gets sick some snide remark like that or an engineer who has an engineering related accident or a judge who some to seek justice in some case,” another user wrote on the microblogging website.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued a verdict in three cases –the 2012 Chhawala rape case, the Jharkhand mining lease case, and upholding the 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS).

In the 2012 Chhawal rape case, the court acquitted three convicts who were awarded the death penalty by a Delhi court for raping and murdering a 19-year-old woman in the Chhawala area of the national capital.

In the Jharkhand mining lease case, the Supreme Court allowed appeals of chief minister Hemant Soren and his government against a high court order accepting the maintainability of public interest litigation (PIL) for a probe in the case.

In a landmark verdict, the apex court upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10% reservation to people belonging to the EWS in admissions and government jobs.

