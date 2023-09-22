Rahul Gandhi meets Danish Ali; 'Will consider leaving Parliament as...': BSP MP
Danish Ali and Ramesh Bidhuri were at the centre of Friday's political row. Rahul Gandhi, KC venugopal met the BSP MP at his residence.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited Bahujan Samaj Party MP Danish Ali amid the raging controversy over BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's comments aiming at Danish Ali. The Congress demanded action against Bidhuri who hurled abuses on the Muslim MP in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Danish Ali, meanwhile, brought privilege motion against Bidhuri and said if Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla does not take action against Bidhuri, he might consider leaving Parliament.
"I am hopeful that the Speaker will take action against this. But if that does not happen I will consider leaving Parliament with a heavy heart because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speech...Does one get to learn such language at RSS shakhas?" Danish Ali said.
