Will contest all BMC seats in next year’s elections: Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap

Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap said party leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally during the BMC polls due in early 2022 . (PTI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 11:51 PM IST
ByHTC and PTI

Mumbai: The Congress will contest on all seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, party’s city unit chief Bhai Jagtap said on Tuesday.

The Congress is an ally of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

“The Mumbai Congress will contest the upcoming BMC elections on all 236 seats on its own and will once again fly the (Congress flag) tricolour over the civic body,” Jagtap said.

On the occasion of the 137th foundation day of the Congress, Jagtap said at an event that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold a rally during the BMC polls due in early 2022.

Gandhi was to address party workers this month, but could not do so due to the surge in Covid-19 cases and fears of the new Omicron variant.

“Hum pura ladenge aur jitenge (we will contest on all seats and win),” Jagtap gave an election call on the occasion.

The BMC, which is currently ruled by the Shiv Sena, has an annual budget of more than 30,000 crore, which is bigger than budget of some of the smaller states in the country.

